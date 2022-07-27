The Amazing Race Canada 8: Why did Catherine & Craig leave?

Why did Catherine & Craig leave The Amazing Race Canada 8 tonight? Let’s just say that this was a hard exit to handle.

For most of the past few episodes, these two have been an easy fan favorite and inspiration, with Catherine racing amidst a lengthy battle with cancer. They even won the most-recent leg but in the end, that didn’t end up mattering. They were forced to exit alongside Dennis & Durrell and Court & Ali due to the global health crisis, which has taken a massive toll on the entire world. It’s also taken a toll on the past seasons of both this show and also The Amazing Race in the USA.

The show didn’t offer too much more of an explanation, other than noting that the health and safety of all the contestants matter first and foremost. We totally get that. Now, we would love to see Catherine & Craig back for another season. We’ll be the first to admit that we’re not always excited about having returning teams come back on a show like this, but this is one of those times where it is merited. This is a situation where the two just fell victim to some unfortunate circumstances.

Moving forward, we’ll see how the remaining teams fare, and also how Jully & Kathy and Cassie & Jahmeek fare now that they are back in the race. Fingers crossed that there aren’t any sort of other changes that have to be made the rest of the season and we can have a fun, safe race for all involved! We’ve always loved this show, and felt like it does a better job showing off the geography and the culture of each location than most other places within the franchise.

Related – Get more news on The Amazing Race Canada right now, including more on the replacement teams

Are you sad that Catherine & Craig, plus some other teams, are gone from The Amazing Race Canada 8?

Would you love to see them back down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, come back for other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: CTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







