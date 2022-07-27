The Amazing Race Canada 8: Why did Court & Ali, others leave?

Tonight’s The Amazing Race Canada 8 started off with a pretty stunning announcement: Three teams were out of the running. Court & Ali, Dennis & Durrell, and Catherine & Craig were all unable to move forward in the competition.

What was the reason for it? The global health crisis. There was no further information shared, but host Jon Montgomery noted that the health and safety of the contestants remains the most important thing.

This marks the second straight season of the franchise where we have seen some teams exit the show due to the situation with the virus. Back in The Amazing Race US this past season, something similar happened but in this case, there wasn’t some long layoff of more than a year. Cassie & Jahmeek and Jully & Kathy got a chance to return to the show as a result of this, but they will have to perform a Speed Bump. This was a pretty fair way that the show handled this, all things considered. They wanted to give an advantage to the teams already there, but you had to bring people back in this situation. You can’t have a race with so few people taking part!

Still, we do feel bad for the teams who didn’t get a proper chance to compete on the show moving forward, especially Catherine & Craig given that they had just won the most-recent leg of the show. Consider this an unfortunate symptom of the time we’re in, but the show must go on. There are still a number of teams left, and we hope that things are eventful for the rest of the way. Unfortunately, we don’t imagine we’ll hear that much about the departed teams over the next few weeks; this is the sort of show that tends to focus on the present more so than anything.

