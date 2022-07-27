Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: New poster all about Raq!

Are you getting pretty excited for the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2? It’s going to be here in just a matter of weeks!

Based on season 1 alone, Raising Kanan may be the best of all the various spin-offs within the greater universe. Not only did it deliver some nostalgia-heavy costumes and music, but we learned SO much more about the title character than we ever expected. Back on the original Power, the 50 Cent version of Kanan Stark was fairly closed-off. This one, meanwhile, proved to be full of surprises as he got a pretty harsh introduction to the criminal world.

Beyond Kanan, one of main players of this story is Patina Miller’s character of Raq, the family matriarch and the woman who was an entry point for Kanan into this world. She is both intelligent and dangerous, and we could see both parts of this personality moving. Kanan will be coming back to New York City early on in season 2, but what will that mean? How is she going to protect him after what happened with Detective Howard?

If you look below, you can see a new Raq-centric poster courtesy of Miller herself. This really plays into the vibe and style of the show, and it’s a reminder that she is pretty darn critical for everything that you will be seeing on the story moving forward. We just hope you are ready for the chaos to come…

What do you want to see from Raq moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

