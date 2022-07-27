NCIS season 20: Katrina Law posts new cast photo!

Want to get a fun new look at NCIS season 20 behind the scenes, and all thanks to actress Katrina Law? Consider us more than happy to help!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, the actress behind Jessica Knight was kind enough to share a new snap of herself alongside most of the other agents plus Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll). There is no Diona Reasonover or Brian Dietzen featured here, but don’t worry — they are still a big part of the season 20 story.

Watch our NCIS season 19 finale review now! If you look below, you can see all of our thoughts on the big episode "Birds of a Feather," including everything that happened with Knight.

One of the things that makes us the happiest about this photo (save for seeing the full cast together) is getting a chance to have Gary Cole back with the gang. Does this mean that Alden Parker reunites with the team early on in the season? Not necessarily, but we’re hopeful. This feels like the sort of thing the show should want to do — the last thing anyone should be excited for is a story that keeps everyone apart for some incredibly long period of time.

So what’s coming for Knight in particular moving into season 20? We hope that we’ll get more action-packed sequences of course, but also chances to explore her past. It goes without saying, but we’re also crossing our fingers that we’ll see more of her and Palmer together — it’d be really fun seeing her spend time with Victoria now that she’s dating her father.

Remember that NCIS season 20 will arrive on CBS come Monday, September 19!

What do you want to see from Katrina Law and the cast moving into NCIS season 20?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Law (@katrinalaw)

