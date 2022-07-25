NCIS season 20 video: A funny look behind the scenes

Ready for an NCIS season 20 update that is a little bit off the beaten path? Then we’ve got that for you now!

In a post on Instagram, you can see showrunner Steven D. Binder having a little bit of fun at the expense of fellow EP David J. North, who decided for whatever reason to show up to work in all black. The subtext here is that NCIS often films in Santa Clarita, California, where temperatures are fairly often above 100 degrees. For the record, today it is expected to be 96 there, and that’s a cool day in comparison to what we’ve seen as of late.

The NCIS cast and crew are still working on the early part of the season, and we’re sure the first couple of episodes are going to revolve around what happened with the Raven and/or Alden Parker at the end of season 19. It remains to be seen if he is going to be rescued by the team, or if he is going to realize on his own that his ex-wife Vivian does not have his best interests at heart. Either way, we’re sure that there is going to be some other great stuff coming in the early going here.

What the video from Binder does is remind us that even with the writers and the crew, there is a good rapport and sense of humor behind the scenes. That’s one of the reasons why there are so many people on staff who have been around for decades. If you love the people you work with, why on Earth would you want to leave? There is no real reason to do just that.

