NCIS season 20 premiere: A Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law tease

The NCIS season 20 premiere is going to be on CBS on Monday, September 19 — we are now officially less than three months away! That is worthy of some celebration, even though we recognize that this is still a REALLY long time to wait.

So while we do endure the next several weeks, why not go ahead and share a tease from Wilmer Valderrama featuring himself and Katrina Law?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see from Wilmer’s Instagram a post featuring the two actors, plus Wilmer’s claim that there is a big story coming right away this season! That charts with most of what we’ve heard about the premiere so far; with this being season 20 and such a significant milestone, it looks like the writers are going all-out. The main story could revolve around trying to rescue Alden Parker after he is (unbeknownst to him) captured by his own ex-wife Vivian.

Will this story last several weeks? We don’t have clarity on that at the moment, but it does appear as though there’s a lot of action in the premiere and both Knight and Torres are out in the field. They could have their hands full trying to deal with this case — we still don’t even know who the Raven is! There is no guarantee that all of this will be resolved by the end of the premiere, so our advice for the time being is simply to buckle up and enjoy the ride that lies ahead.

What do you want to see from Katrina Law and Wilmer Valderrama on NCIS season 20?

