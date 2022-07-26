Law & Order: SVU season 24 spoilers: Molly Burnett signs on!

We’ve got another dose of Law & Order: SVU season 24 news today, and this one goes out to all the soap fans out there.

According to a report from TVLine, Days of Our Lives actress Molly Burnett is going to be recurring on the upcoming season of the Mariska Hargitay series. While there aren’t a ton of details about her role as of yet, but her role is that of Det. Grace Muncy. She has some experience dealing with gangs, and that could make her a good fit with either SVU or the Organized Crime Unit, which of course has some ties to SVU thanks to none other than Elliot Stabler.

Burnett already has a good bit of experience across the greater Dick Wolf universe, having credits on both Chicago PD and FBI: Most Wanted. It’s not surprising for a performer to play different roles in the same world; heck, we’ve seen people play different roles on SVU alone over the years! If Wolf and his producers tend to find someone they like, they make the most of them at just about every opportunity.

Season 24 of SVU started up production earlier this month, with the plan being to bring the show back when it comes to Thursday, September 22. For some more news about that and some other early filming news, be sure to visit the link here.

We know that there are some changes this season, including a new showrunner in David Graziano. Yet, we don’t think that there will be anything that seismic to the point of changing what this show is. There’s a reason why SVU has become a cultural mainstay and such an important piece of programming; the writers and viewers both value that in their own way.

