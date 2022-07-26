Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The current order of things

The wait for a Ted Lasso season 3 is a long one; there is absolutely no doubt about that. This is a much longer hiatus than the one between season 1 and 2, and there’s more than likely at least a couple more months still to come.

We’ve stated before and it’s worth repeating that a premiere date announcement for season 3 is likely coming soon … but when is it going to happen? Will a trailer come alongside it? There are a couple of different things well worth talking through here.

The next thing announced – We honestly think it is going to be a premiere date. Apple TV+ probably knows that if they are to reveal anything about the upcoming season without a date at this point, people are going to lose their minds. There could be some sort of teaser announced with it, probably something in the 30 second to 1 minute range.

After that… – We could see some sort of official poster or a longer trailer out. Let’s say a premiere date is announced next week and that Ted Lasso is coming back in October. We could see a full trailer coming in September. It makes sense to space out at least a couple of these reveals to keep people talking.

At some point in the process… – The future of the show will be addressed in some way. We’d personally be surprised if Apple promotes this as the final season, even if it is. It benefits them to try to keep their options open for at least a little while longer — why wouldn’t they want to potentially have another season in a couple of years, provided that Jason Sudeikis comes up with the right story for it?

Rest assured, the show IS coming back to Apple this fall, unless there’s some sort of delay coming. It really just comes down to when the information actually comes out at this point.

