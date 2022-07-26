Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Early campaigns (day 21)

We are two days away from the latest Big Brother 24 eviction show coming to CBS and in some ways, it feels like it is set in stone.

Let’s run through the numbers at the moment. Ameerah & Terrance are on the block thanks to Head of Household Turner, who nominated them after Michael & Brittany used the Power of Veto to save themselves. Turner’s decision was tied to the formation of the Leftovers alliance, and a movement to protect Taylor after she was mistreated by a huge chunk of the house.

For this week, there are eleven people eligible to vote — if the rest of the Leftovers (Taylor, Brittany, Michael, Joseph, Kyle, and Monte) all vote the same direction, that assures that Ameerah will leave the game. Nothing else even matters. The problem is that everyone outside this alliance has any idea that it even exists. Hence, us getting a reasonably amount of campaigning already.

Thankfully, it sounds like Terrance is somewhat done falling on his own sword and asking to leave over Ameerah, but he’s also pessimistic that he’s going to have the numbers. Nicole encouraged him to keep fighting, but he feels like it could take a miracle to keep him around. (Well, that could be coming soon…) It is funny listening to Nicole have this conversation, since it feels like she’s sewing the seeds for evicting him later in the week, not realizing what will actually be happening. Terrance could feel indebted to the Leftovers after this, and there may be confusion still as to who is actually in the group.

Meanwhile, Taylor had a conversation with Brittany this afternoon where it was indicated further that Daniel and then Nicole could be the next two out, but she’s also concerned over the situation with her and Daniel that could play out tomorrow night. The fight was off-feeds, but it seems like he went WAY over the line with how he interpreted a conversation between Taylor and Nicole. We’ll see what they even decide to show…

Do you think we’ll see a decent campaign from Terrance or Ameerah on Big Brother 24 this week?

