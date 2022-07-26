All Rise season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Shocking turns ahead

Next week on OWN you’re going to have a chance to see All Rise season 3 episode 9 arrive — and you better believe this one will be emotional. There is so much that Lola and the rest of the cast are going to be taking on here, whether it be a difficult case or Mark trying to face off against the federal government. This is not what we’d call an easy opponent, so you have to go ahead and be prepared for that accordingly.

Before we go any further here, go ahead and check out the full All Rise season 3 episode 9 synopsis:

Luke and Teddy are on opposite sides of a sexual assault case Lola is presiding over when things take a surprising turn. Mark goes up against the federal government on the smash and grab case and discovers new information about Amy and her ex-husband.

One other thing that is worth reminding everyone of right now is that we’re getting close to the end of the first part of this season! While season 3 is set to run for twenty episodes overall, signs point to them airing in individual sets.

This will allow the network to schedule the second part whenever they choose, and this is also your reminder to keep watching the show live and telling your friends! The season 4 future remains unclear, but we’d like to see it personally as validation for OWN deciding to save the series in the first place. That was a big gamble for them to take, but it was a worthwhile one in terms of getting more topical, dramatic programming on the air.

