Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Will there be any buildup at all?

As we prepare for Jack Ryan season 3 to eventually arrive on Amazon, there is a lot to think about. That includes, of course, how much buildup the streaming service is actually going to give until the show is back.

Typically, we tend to have at least a few months between when a start date is announced and the show actually premieres — though in a few cases here in there, it’s a little bit longer. Take The Boys, for example. It has been a little strange just how much radio silence there has been on the subject of more Jack Ryan, especially since we know there’s a season 4 coming and it’s been in production for quite some time already.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If we’re to assume that we’re going to see a similar period of around two months from announcement to the actual date, we’re probably not seeing John Krasinski and the rest of the cast back until at least October, and it could be later than that. A late October / early November launch would at least mesh well with some of what we’ve seen back in season 2, so why wouldn’t Amazon want to go forward with that in mind?

In general, we imagine that the streaming service is going to want to give themselves a lot of time (and money) to promote the third season. You’ve got here a marquee star and a show that will probably be global in scale; that’s a lot of what makes the radio silence on season 3 so strange. Shouldn’t you want to promote this show at every possible opportunity, especially when you are contemplating a spin-off?

Hopefully, we will be getting more answers to some of our questions in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jack Ryan right now

How much time do you think we’re going to get from the Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date announcement to the actual show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







