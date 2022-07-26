Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘She Returns’

Next week on Freeform you’re going to have a chance to see Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 7, and there is a lot to think about right away. Take, for starters, that there are only four episodes left in the series! There is so much left for the writers to take on, as they have to determine whether or not Tally, Scylla, or any of these other characters are going to find peace. How will the President be involved? How much more blood will be spilled?

There are going to be some big plans laid out over the course of next week’s “She Returns,” but we already know that plans often fall apart the moment after they’re assembled. If you want a few more details now on what’s coming, check out the Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 7 synopsis:

Allies converge to protect the Cession from occupation. The Camarilla march on the Cession, ready to invade under the guise of smoking out our fugitives. Tally and Scylla team up while Abigail, Adil and Anacostia seek out President Wade.

With there only being so few episodes left, we imagine that the cleverness of our heroes is going to be one of the most important components of what lies ahead. This story is not going to be about whether they can outmuscle or outnumber the opposition, as there’s no way that’s going to happen. This is more of a classic underdog story, of course with a lot of magic thrown in. They have to be a few steps ahead and constantly creative if they want to find a way to be happy, free, and together by the end of it all. Just prepare for a thrill ride the rest of the way.

