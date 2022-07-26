Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 promo: Gene’s next story

As we prepare for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11, one thing does feel pretty clear: We are very much near the end of the road. there are only three episodes still to go! There’s also a lot still to happen, and we’re sure that plenty of people are going to wonder what the point of “Nippy” ultimately was.

In the end, we’ll say it was pretty simple: Gene needed to ensure that Jeff was out of the way, and he had to do that in however he possibly could. That means in this case, having to stage an elaborate heist plan. He did that and he’s gone … or is he really? That remains to be seen.

The promo we saw tonight for what’s coming up next DID strongly indicate that we are seeing more of Gene Takovic, so 100% we haven’t witnessed the end of him just yet. We saw a car at a crossroads, with Bob Odenkirk’s character indicating that there is some sort of decision looming that you could potentially get over or forget about.

In a way, we think this is a moment of self-reflection for this character, as he tries to convince himself that he’s okay following what happened with Kim and everyone else in the past. The reality is probably far from that, and it’s something that could and should play out across the end of the story. We still think that Kim could return, and there are a number of other familiar faces who could be referenced on some level.

