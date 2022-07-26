Better Call Saul season 6: Jim O’Heir plays security guard role!

We had a feeling that there was going to be at least one big surprise on tonight’s Better Call Saul season 6 episode, and we got it courtesy of Jim O’Heir.

The Parks and Recreation alum (and the source of comedic fodder) had a chance tonight to play a very different sort of role here. He was a mall security guard named Frank, and someone who Jimmy / Gene Takovic befriended with a very particular purpose. He was 100% eager to get Jeff off his back, and he thought that this was a part of a much larger plan.

Want to check out our new Better Call Saul review? Then go ahead and look below. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have more updates the rest of the way.

Was Jim perfect in this role? Absolutely. He’s exceptional at doing these sort of folksy parts, and this one allowed him to be somewhat bumbling but also a threat at the same exact time. If he saw Jeff, it would mean the whole end of his scheme, and there was a pretty huge flaw in the plan. Jeff, close to finishing off the end of his quest, end up falling over on the floor. He had to stall and stall quickly and yet thankfully, he was able to pull this off.

We feel bad for the security guard, since maybe someday the theft could be uncovered and he will be blamed for not watching the cameras closely enough. The footage deletes after 72 hours but for now, there is no way to know that anything all that suspicious happened. This is just going to be an unfortunate surprise … but will he blame Gene for it? Will he think that he was up to something? At least, this is stuff to think about.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Better Call Saul right away

What did you think about Jim O’Heir’s big guest role on tonight’s Better Call Saul episode?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







