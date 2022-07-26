The Boys season 4 premiere date: Will it come out during filming?

Are you excited to get The Boys season 4 premiere date over on Amazon Prime? We know that for us, we wish that we had it sooner rather than later. There is so much insanity to anticipate and at the moment, there are so many questions we need answers to.

For the time being, though, the one we want to focus on here is pretty simple: Whether or not we’re going to learn the premiere date at any point in production. Is that possible? Or, are we setting ourselves up to be disappointed down the road?

Be sure to check out our The Boys season 3 finale review right away! If you look below, you can see everything we thought about that pivotal hour. Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other coverage.

If we had to wage a prediction here in advance, we’d say that it is pretty darn unlikely that we’ll find out anything about a date until well after production is done. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has every bit to do with how much work needs to be done to ensure the series is perfected, even after the fact.

Just think about things this way: There is a period of several months after filming that The Boys needs in order to edit in the special effects. That period is SO long that it’d be WAY too premature for Amazon to announce a date. They’ll want to know that things are moving along in post-production before they announce anything.

The likely premiere date

Right now, early-to-mid 2024 seems to make the most sense. Production is starting next month and while we’d love to say it could come out next year, that may be far too big an ask.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys

What do you think we are going to eventually get when it comes to The Boys season 4 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







