Better Call Saul season 6: Who is Carol Burnett playing?

Tonight on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10, we had a chance to see Carol Burnett on the AMC show for the first time. Immediately, we were curious about her.

So who was Marian? Given that she was in the black-and-white portion of the show, it was fair to say that she was tied in some way to Nebraska story. The big question was what form that story was going to take.

Well, she had a chance to spend a little bit of time with none than Gene, who was putting up some signs about his missing dog, Nippy, who was seemingly out in the wilderness. Bob Odenkirk’s character did his part to help her, but ended up pushing her after her scooter couldn’t get moving again.

As it turns out, Marian was Jeff’s mother! It was clear from that moment that she was a part of his plan to fix his problem. He just wanted to find a way to get through to Jeff, and also figure out his weakness. Apparently, her surmised that what this guy really wanted was to be a part of “the game,” something that he felt he could show up.

The next phase of the plan

Getting to befriend some of the security officers, who included Jim O’Heir from Parks and Recreation. He wanted to make sure that he got a good sense of the cameras in order to ensure that Jeff could come in and commit the act. He did, albeit with a snag in there.

The big bummer to us was that amidst all of the hype, Carol Burnett had a pretty small role all things considered. He wish that there was a chance to see more of her other than the beginning at the end!

What did you think about Carol Burnett on tonight’s Better Call Saul episode?

