Chesapeake Shores season 6 premiere spoilers: Abby’s phone call

The Chesapeake Shores season 6 premiere is coming to the Hallmark Channel on August 14 — we’re less than three weeks away!

Given that the premiere is getting closer and closer with every passing second, it makes sense to start to have some more news out there. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and share the initial news for the first episode, titled “The Best is Yet to Come.” Given that this is the final season, you better hope that there’s a chance to get some more great stuff and soon.

Want to get a few more details all about what you can see? While the official synopsis (via SpoilerTV) below may not be long, we do think it sets the stage for the upcoming story in a rather nice way:

The O’Briens come together; Jess and David deal with media fallout; discovering who Abby called.

If you were to base Abby’s call solely based on the promos that are out there for the season already, it seems like Evan is the top contender. Yet, this could prove to be a little bit of false advertising. The show finds itself in a little bit of an interesting dilemma here. On one level, they could try to play out this romantic mystery for a little while longer. However, there is clearly also some value in paying it off soon and giving you some time to enjoy the aftermath. We know that for us, we do not want to see this series drag along a love triangle until close to the finale; instead, we want to see Meghan Ory’s character happy and with someone! There’s time still to explore a little bit of what that looks like.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that some other news will be coming out really soon.

