Chesapeake Shores season 6 promo: Romance for Abby at sea?

On Sunday, August 6, the sixth and final season of Chesapeake Shores is going to arrive on the Hallmark Channel. Are you ready for it?

Like you would imagine, final chapters are almost always emotional, and we tend to think that this is going to be the case here, also. We’re entering the season on a curious note, as we have to wonder who Abby will end up with — if anyone. Who was she speaking to at the end of last season?

In the promo below, we get another reminder that Robert Buckley’s character of Evan is going to do everything that he can to show Abby that they could be good together — how else are you supposed to interpret a date aboard a yacht? We know that Evan’s got more money than he knows what to do with, and at the end of the day that’s not going to be the basis of where things end here. Instead, we tend to think that what will matter here is how Abby feels on the inside for him and just how vulnerable he can make himself over time.

We’re expecting this final season to be nostalgic, but at the same time also really escapist and fun. There’s a chance for some major loose ends to be tied up, and for a lot of characters in the O’Brien family to discover their happily ever after. We tend to think that this is not a show out to devastate you in the end; this is a warm, comforting tale of various relationships that span generations. We think they want you to walk away with your heart full after so many years watching some of these stories play out.

