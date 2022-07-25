Manifest season 4 photo: See a new tease from Josh Dallas!

As many of you know, Manifest season 4 is coming — even though we are still waiting for a premiere date. Of course, it would’ve been wonderful in a perfect world to get news at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, but remember that August 28 is coming. In honor of Flight 828, it feels like the golden opportunity to get some more news on the Netflix show’s future.

For the time being, we’re happy to get whatever tease that we can. That includes the very-blue photo below courtesy of Josh Dallas! We know that he’s got a lot coming up in season 4, both as an actor and a director. This season is going to be 20 episodes and eventually, we are building towards a series finale. There is just a lot that we’re getting to by the end of the road here, and that includes answers on the flight, the Death Days, and a whole lot more.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We imagine that Ben is going to have a LOT on his hands when the new episodes start up. Consider what happened to Grace at the end of season 3, let alone the fact that his son Cal is suddenly a whole lot older. There were some huge creative swings at the end of last season that will set the stage dramatically for the future; nothing will be as it was, but that’s really a motto for the series itself. From the very beginning Manifest has been a story all about evolution and change, in addition to of course all of the mysteries.

Remember that season 4 will be divided into at least two separate chunks; we are expected the first part to be available at some point later this year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Manifest

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Manifest season 4?

Do you think we’re going to be getting some other news soon on a premiere date? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







