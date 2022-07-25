Moon Knight season 2 renewal: Why no news at SDCC?

Over the weekend, we did have a chance to get a lot of fantastic teases from San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately, that included nothing on Moon Knight season 2.

What gives there? On paper, it feels like this is the rare Marvel – Disney+ series that actually seems destined to get more episodes. The season 1 finale ended in a way that absolutely set the stage for more, and Marvel has been pretty cagey at this point when it comes to Steven Grant and his alter egos’ place within the larger MCU. The first season was very much a standalone entity!

It’s a little surprising that nothing was confirmed about a season 2 at the convention, but a couple of things could be happening here. For starters, there could still be talks ongoing with Oscar Isaac and/or the creative team as to how to continue. Also, there’s a chance that Moon Knight is showing up in an upcoming project and everyone wants to keep that under wraps.

Of course, we’d love to see Isaac interact with some of the other big Marvel actors out there, but we don’t want to sit here and pretend like it’d be a seamless transition based on how Moon Knight season 1 concluded. It feels like we desperately need some more narrative tissue to connect where Steven is now and what the rest of his story could be with other characters.

The other thing that could be happening is Disney / Marvel taking a look at the budget if seeing if they can make another season work financially. The reality is that these shows are pretty expensive to put on, and in general, Moon Knight is a less noteworthy character than a Loki (at this point), She-Hulk, or some other people with larger established ties to the MCU. We still want more Moon Knight, but we have to wait and see if we get it.

Related – Get some more news on a Loki season 2 premiere date window

Are you still hoping for a Moon Knight season 2 at some point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to score other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







