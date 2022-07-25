Riverdale season 6 finale promo: Cheryl and Veronica kiss!

We expected entering the Riverdale season 6 finale that some surprising stuff was going to happen; yet, we didn’t exactly have Cheryl and Veronica kissing on our bingo card earlier this summer.

Yet, you can see this very thing happening in the promo below, which features a number of characters acting as though this could be their final day on Earth. “Night of the Comet” is all about potentially facing the end … while also seeing if there’s a way to reverse fate. Clearly, this is something that has been on Cheryl and/or Veronica’s mind for a while, even if they’ve tried to deny it at various points. We don’t think this is a thought that just spontaneously enters your brain! In the past, something may have been holding them back.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

As for what else is happening in this episode, the promo also features Archie proposing to Betty. We’re not sure there’s enough time left for the two to get married, but clearly this is something that he wants to do!

In general, we expect this episode to be fast-paced because it has to be. There’s a TON of story to cover in a pretty short period of time, and we have to wait and see if all of this ends in some sort of cliffhanger or not. We’re personally expecting that, especially since we have the knowledge that there is a season 7 coming — and it is going to 100% be the end. (We should just be grateful we’re getting another season, as the live ratings for Riverdale have been pretty terrible on Sunday nights as of late.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you think is going to happen on the Riverdale season 6 finale?

Do you think that something more is going to come on the other side of this Cheryl – Veronica kiss? What do you think will happen after Archie’s proposal? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other information that 100% we do not want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







