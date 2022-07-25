America’s Got Talent video: Duo Mico delivers dangerous audition!

As you prepare for Tuesday night’s new America’s Got Talent episode, we have a better sense of what to expect! Also, we’ve got a good feeling already that Duo Mico is going to be around for a little while.

If you look below, you can see a sneak peek that introduces the aerial act to the audience. There is clear danger here from the moment the two take to the air — there is no harness keeping them safe, and nor is there some sort of safety mat below them. Caroline and Max have to rely solely on each other and their own skill and athleticism to complete the act.

There is also a fun little connection with these two and the show’s past — Caroline’s husband previously was a marquee act on AGT back in season 12, and he is helping on Duo Mico behind the scenes. This is a case of Caroline stepping into the spotlight herself with her performing partner, and it gives the act a little more nostalgia!

Of course, we think that this is the sort of act the show needs in the live shows, which is when they should be courting danger as much as possible. We know that there are a lot of skilled singers this season especially, but there is a reason why this is a variety show. A big part of the fun is seeing so many people come from all walks of life onto the stage. While we have seen some aerial acts similar to this, Duo Mico simply feels more dangerous just because of the specific stunts that they are doing … and also the high potential that something could go wrong at just about any moment.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you think about Duo Mico and their America’s Got Talent audition?

Do you think they are contenders in the live shows? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







