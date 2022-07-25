Law & Order season 22 spoilers: Grimm alum Claire Coffee joins

For everyone out there who wants another dose of Law & Order season 22 news, a familiar face is stopping by in Claire Coffee!

According to a new report from TVLine, the Grimm alum is going to be appearing on the show in at least one episode and will be playing an attorney — based on how this show can use characters like this, though, we could easily see her coming on board for multiple appearances throughout the season.

In general, one of the things that Law & Order needs moving into season 22 are more familiar faces with established audiences, and it feels safe to say that Claire brings that and then some. Fans of Grimm are an extremely devoted bunch! We already know that Supergirl alum Mehcad Brooks is also going to be a huge part of the show, as he could help fill the void left by the departure of Anthony Anderson. The Black-ish alum signed a one-year deal from the start, presumably to help the mothership get off the ground. Sam Waterston is going to be returning for the new season, which will allow them to still have a certain element of nostalgia.

Ultimately, we wouldn’t be surprised if more big castings are coming, or that we get some more official news on the long-discussed crossover event. There is a lot to look forward to in general this year, and the entire Law & Order franchise will return on Thursday, September 22. This won’t be like last year, where the mothership came out in the middle of the season; it’s going to have as significant a presence on the schedule as both Organized Crime and SVU. Prepare accordingly.

What do you think about Claire Coffee joining Law & Order season 22?

Is there anything that you want to see from her role in particular? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates we don’t want you missing. (Photo: NBC.)

