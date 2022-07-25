Mayans MC season 5: Is there new-found hope for season 6?

Yesterday, the glorious news was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that there will be a Mayans MC season 5. Yet, is it confirmed to be the final season of the show?

Herein lies the good news at the moment: There is no evidence that the upcoming season of the motorcycle drama is the final one. If it was, then FX could have easily confirmed that in a statement talking about the episodes ahead. They didn’t do that. Instead, there was an announcement that show co-creator Elgin James had signed a new multi-year back with the studio 20th Television. While that is no guarantee that we’re going to see a season 6, it is a reminder that he is cherished as an important part of that family. This is at least a small beacon of hope.

In a statement about the new deal, here is what Elgin had to say:

“20th is my home … I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the ‘Mayans’ family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between have put their blood and sweat into making ‘Mayans’ something special on the set and on the screen.”

Meanwhile, 20th Television president Karey Burke added the following:

“Elgin is a visionary leader who has managed the nearly impossible task of being in multiple places at one time as director, showrunner and writer on his brilliant ‘Mayans M.C.’ He’s also a passionate champion of emerging voices and young storytellers both in front and behind the camera, which is another reason we love being in business with him. There’s virtually nothing he can’t do and we’re grateful to have him at 20th.”

For now, we remain hopeful that a season 6 could happen — it certainly feels like there is plenty of story left to tell. EZ Reyes just underwent a dramatic shift in season 5, and beyond just that, Miguel Galindo is only starting to realize the true nature of the world around him!

