Full Frontal with Samantha Bee canceled by TBS; see statement

After seven seasons and a lot of critical acclaim, TBS is moving on from Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Should we be surprised by this? Probably not, as painful as it may be. TBS and TNT are quickly moving away from any sort of scripted programming as a part of their wider strategy under new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. We’ve already see TBS effectively cancel Chad despite having a second season filmed and ready to go; meanwhile, there are concerns already about the future of TNT’s Snowpiercer. We know there’s another season coming, but will it end up airing there? Clearly, Warner Bros. Discovery doesn’t want to keep pushing an old regime, and there are some pretty depressing casualties as a result of that.

Remember, Full Frontal is one of the few late-night shows anchored by a woman, and it is also coming on the heels of Desus & Mero coming to a close over on Showtime.

In a statement via Deadline, here is what a TBS spokeswoman had to say about the show’s end:

“As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will not return to TBS. We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Could Bee find a different programming hole in the future? We wonder, as the comedian/host has years of great work under her belt including her time at The Daily Show. She also always found creative ways to keep her show going, including doing episodes from the woods during the global health crisis.

What do you think about TBS ending Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after so many years?

