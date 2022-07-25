Call the Midwife season 12: The earliest possible premiere date!

If you are excited to get a Call the Midwife season 12 premiere date over at BBC One, we tend to think you’re not the only one! The British period drama is an institution. It is heartfelt, emotional, and it’s managed to persevere even in spite losing some major characters over the years.

We know already that a significant amount of work has been done already in the UK, as the entire team likes to get installments prepared far in advance. The first one will air on Christmas Day both in Britain and here in the United States; after that is when things tend to get a tad more complicated.

In years not impacted greatly by the global health crisis, we sometimes see Call the Midwife arrive on one of the first Sundays of the calendar year — at least on the BBC. Season 9 and season 11 both followed this trend, while earlier seasons were a bit later in the month. The issue with January 2023 is that the first Sunday falls on New Year’s Day, and we do traditionally see special or alternative programming on that day. Don’t be surprised if they hold off on season 12 until either January 8 or some point after that, but it would be delightful to kick off the new year with a trip to Nonnatus House!

As for what is coming for American viewers, you should be prepared to wait a little while longer. Typically, new episodes air stateside in the spring, and we tend to think that this will be the case all over again here. We hope that you are prepared once more to avoid spoilers for a couple of months! Granted, Call the Midwife is far from the first British drama to air later in the States; the days of Downton Abbey has us well-versed in such a phenomenon.

