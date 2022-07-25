Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Missing pieces

Are you excited to learn a little bit more when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 8 when it airs on The CW next week? Let’s just say that at the heart of this episode (titled “Missing My Baby”) is a missing piece or two. People are off the grid, Liz needs answers, and nothing appears so simply all of a sudden. We already know that the lines between good and evil are murkier than ever, and there is SO much material that still needs to be unraveled — and in a short period of time.

We haven’t forgotten that we are in the midst of the final season of the show — even if there are times we’d like to. It’s just a difficult think to accept!

Want some more scoop? Below, you can check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 8 synopsis with more insight:

MYSTERIES AND SECRETS – With missing friends and mysteries abound, Liz (Jeanine Mason) returns to fringe science, but in working alongside her new mentor, she’s confronted with an unsettling revelation and a difficult choice, meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) uncovers the truth behind the “messages” she’s been receiving. Elsewhere, the bond between brothers is tested when Max (Nathan Dean) keeps an explosive secret from Michael (Michael Vlamis), putting them at odds during a critical moment. Lastly, Isobel (Lily Cowles) tries to pull answers out of Tezca (guest star Brigitte Kali Canales), only to discover that the villain in her story is not as clear-cut as she may seem. The series also stars Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Ariana Quiñónez & Danny Tolli (408). Original Airdate 8/1/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The deeper we get into some of these stories, the more exciting (and dramatic) that things could get. This is very much the hope right now, and we just have to see if things will pay off in the end.

