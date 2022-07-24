Blood & Treasure season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Danny, Lexi’s future

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about the events of Blood & Treasure season 2 episode 4 over on Paramount+? Let’s just say that there is a lot more adventure right around the corner.

Think about where things stand at the moment — Danny and Lexi have a potentially ally for the time being in Andre Levchenko. Could he prove useful? Absolutely, but one of the tough things about external allies is that there are always going to be trust issues. The events from season 1 play a significant role in that.

In speaking a little bit more about what the immediate future here holds, check out the latest quote from Matt Barr courtesy of Entertainment Weekly:

They’re going to the Lion’s den with him. Part of this adventure is them learning how to trust each other and count on one another, so I think they’re going into the fire. This is going to be a true test for them as a couple and if they’re going to survive they’re going to have to do it together.

Consider this a reminder that while the series may be best known for its action and overall sense of adventure, it is really the relationships that carry the day here. This helps to really ground these episodes and be invested in the story and the high stakes. If the leads here were just generic avatars, wouldn’t that make the story a little less exciting in the end? There’s still a lot of fun stuff to come here, and remember that we are just a handful of episodes into the story. (We’re still doubtful that there’s going to be a season 3 after this due to some of Barr’s commitments elsewhere, but we’re going to take advantage of this show for however long we’ve got it.)

