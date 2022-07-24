America’s Got Talent: Are Chapel Hart now the winner favorites?

Trying to come up with a possible winner for America’s Got Talent after just one audition is really difficult. This opening round of the competition is really long and because of that, it can be tough to remember everyone. There are some acts from the premiere that will leave people murmuring “who?” once the live shows actually start!

With that being said, there’s a chance that we have a potential favorite from this past episode, and they’ve done a good job of staying relevant over the past few days: Country group Chapel Hart. Their audition was fantastic and certainly Golden Buzzer worthy, but beyond just that it was memorable. There are a couple of reasons for that.

They are a group – There are a lot of singers who get the buzzer, but they are often young solo singers — and there’s a real tendency for some of them to blend together. While a few have won over the years, we’ve also seen others prove to be more popular on YouTube than the show itself.

They performed an upbeat song – “You Can Have Him Jolene” was fun! This wasn’t another emotional ballad, and it actually got the crowd moving and having a good time. It’s nice to see something this refreshing on the show.

Remember that country-music fans are more devoted to talent-competition voting than almost any other group out there; we know that Blake Shelton’s team wins on The Voice a lot for a reason. If Chapel Hart has some other great songs up their sleeves for the live shows, they are going to get a lot of votes — and they very well should! One of the things that AGT often lacks are mainstream stars after a song, but these three have a legitimate chance of making it big.

Do you think that Chapel Hart at the moment have a real chance of winning America’s Got Talent?

