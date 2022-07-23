America’s Got Talent video: Freckled Zelda sings Pocahontas song

We gotta say that Freckled Zelda has to be one of the most surprising America’s Got Talent audition so far this season.

After all, the entire costume and persona here seemed to be an amalgamation of different characters from The Legends of Zelda. She claims to be a music fairy, she plays an ocarina (which Link does in the Nintendo 64 game), and she’s got a set of pointed ears. The whole thing is so unusual, but she’s a legitimately good singer! We didn’t exactly expect her to sing “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, but she managed to tackle a legitimately touch sough to great effect.

Is she going to move forward to the next round? It feels like it, though we’re not sure that she’s going to have all of America voting for her just yet. You can tell after the audition just how much this really did mean to her and how committed that she is to this character. We wonder if the judges thought that she was just doing this Freckled Zelda bit to get an audition on the show, but that doesn’t seem to be the case; this is legitimately who she is, and she plans to continue to be that way for the rest of her show.

As for whether or not we foresee her again with the ocarina, that remains to be seen. We liked it during this audition, but it’s obviously the sort of thing that could be polarizing, given that it does break up the vocals. Make no mistake, though: This is the perfect sort of act for America’s Got Talent. There is no show more 100% made to take on something like this than AGT, which really does allow you to be as unique as you want.

What did you think about Freckled Zelda on tonight's America's Got Talent right now?

