Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: What Netflix will look at

We never think that it’s too early to start diving into Stranger Things season 5 premiere date talk — and there are some interesting angles to it!

The first thing to say here is that while the cast and crew may have a desired time in their heads as to when they’d love to see the show back on the air, they have little to no control over this at all. At the end of the day, it’s a Netflix decision and we expect them to be very careful over the next year and a half as they try to figure out when their super-hit will come back on the air.

It goes without saying at this point that we won’t be seeing any more of the series for a long time. Even before the global health crisis there were long breaks between seasons, and that will likely remain the case now. The show takes a long time to film and from there, it also requires a lot of post-production. We foresee 2024 being the earliest possible time that we’ll see it.

Even though Stranger Things will get a lot of viewership virtually no matter when it comes on the air, we still expect that the streaming service will be choosy. They will find a window that allows them to market the show heavily, and potentially take advantage of what they perceive to be a hole in the market.

Have you ever heard the phrase “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it?” over the years? Well, that could be what we see transpire here! We wouldn’t be shocked in the least if the final batch of episodes debuts at some point around Memorial Day Weekend in 2024, similar to what we saw with season 4. There’s not a lot of TV competition at that time; really, the only thing Netflix has to worry about are some big-budget movies. Fundamentally, it’s just a window that makes a lot of sense to them.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date at Netflix?

