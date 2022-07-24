Euphoria season 3 premiere date: How soon does HBO need it?

We all know that a Euphoria season 3 is going to be coming to HBO at some point down the road — it’s just a matter of when.

If we are to base the show’s future solely on some of the teases that are out there, the realistic expectation is that the show is going to launch at some point in 2024. We tend to lean towards the early part of the year, just because season 2 proved just how successful/viable Euphoria can really be in the winter. Granted, this timeline is going to be dependent on a couple of different factors, including how quickly production can get done.

The question that we want to dive into further here is rather simple: How quickly will HBO want to get a third season on the air? Is this something that they will be eager to rush along?

If this was another network, we’d argue that there would be a new season of the Sam Levinson series on the air next year without a doubt. However, HBO does not enforce any specific dates upon its creators. We’re sure that they would like season 3 to premiere sooner rather than later, but they recognize that they’ve got a lot of programming to tide them over. Just over the next year alone they’ve got The White Lotus, Succession, House of the Dragon, Perry Mason, The Nevers, The Idol (which also is executive-produced by Levinson), and potentially more of True Detective. This is without even mentioning half-hour series like Barry or things that are currently on the air like Westworld.

What we’re trying to say is that HBO doesn’t need more of Euphoria at any given point. They will simply want it back when it is at its best and it can lead to more awards-show nominations.

How soon do you think HBO is going to push Euphoria season 3 on the air?

