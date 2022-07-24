Magnum PI season 5: Early expectations for Magnum and Higgins

As we prepare ourselves for Magnum PI season 5, there are two things that are clearly different. First and foremost, the series is going to be at NBC rather than CBS. Also, Magnum and Higgins are potentially going to be together!

At the end of the season 4 finale, Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters kissed. The metaphorical toothpaste is now out of the tube, and there is no way to put that back in. This means that we’re in a situation now where the show has to at least address the feelings that the two have for each other and what they want to do from here.

It goes without saying that a lot of this will be resolved in the season 5 premiere, but the way it is resolved depends on a potential time jump. We’re not even sure that either one of them knows what they want to do from here! We don’t get the sense that either one of them anticipated falling for each other and now, they have to balance that with their job. In the early going, we wouldn’t be shocked if they overcompensate for their feelings by being too focused on the job. They may be worried that their PI business could somehow change and they may not even talk about the kiss right away. They could of course go the other direction and enter a full-on relationship, only to find themselves surprised when it complicates things out in the field.

We see a potential relationship between Magnum and Higgins as a fun new wrinkle to add into the mix, regardless of whether they are an “item” or not. We know that not everyone watches the show for romance, and for those people we’d say that this is probably not going to change the fundamental nature of what this show is. It’s not going to become a romantic soap-opera all of a sudden. These feelings are going to be here, but so will cases! This just gives the writers and cast a new sandbox to explore, and what makes it fun for us is that there’s an unpredictability that comes with a new relationship. It puts people outside of their element, and there’s always been fun stuff when it comes to Magnum and Higgins when they become fish out of water.

Remember that Magnum PI season 5 should air on NBC in the new year, and you can read more premiere-date hopes over at the link here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum and Higgins on Magnum PI season 5?

