Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere date hopes as filming looms

For everyone out there excited for Bosch: Legacy season 2 to arrive on Amazon Freevee, know that it’s coming! Of course, the question we can assume a lot of people are wondering is pretty simple: When.

In a post on Twitter below, you can see co-producer Osokwe Tychicus Vasquez make it clear that this coming week, production on the new batch of episodes is going to begin. The story is going to be moving forward in some exciting directions, and Legacy has already done a good job taking what made the original show special and adding to it.

Given that filming is about to start, this does feel like the perfect time to revisit a premiere date conversation. So when could we see the series back? Well, based on the start of production, it’s not going to be at any point the rest of the year. there is no real reason for Freevee to rush things along here, and it feels personally like the winter/spring of next year is the perfect window to have the show back. Consistency goes a long way, and we personally think that matters even more when you are talking about a relatively new streaming service. We recognize 100% that Freevee was previously around for a while as IMDb TV, but we do think the re-brand makes it feel almost like a totally new and unique thing.

We anticipate new cases being at the heart of the new season, but also a few new faces, as well. You want to do enough to make things feel refreshed and surprising — after all, why wouldn’t you? We would love the new version of the show to be around for a while…

