Grantchester season 7 episode 4 spoilers (PBS): Will’s surprise

Want to get some more news when it comes to Grantchester season 7 episode 4? We should start by noting we’re at the halfway point! A lot of big stuff has already transpired, but we’ve got a good feeling there are some other twists and turns coming in the near future. We just hope that you are prepared and for Will in particular, we hope that he has a support system huddled all around him.

After all, early indications suggest that episode 4 could prove to be an extremely trying time for the character. To get more insight on that subject, check out the full Grantchester season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

A member of Will’s congregation is found murdered. It quickly becomes clear that the victim was not quite the person that Will thought.

It is one thing to learn that a member of your congregation is gone; it’s another when you learn that they were not altogether with you in the first place. This is a lot of information that Will is going to need to take in here. Why did this person have a secret life? What was the real endgame here?

With Geordie’s help, there is a chance that he may be able to get at least a certain amount of closure. Let’s just hope that this happens, just as we should also hope that this is not the sort of thing that sticks with him in a negative way. We really don’t want to see a situation unravel here where Will starts having a harder time trusting the other members of his congregation. After all, that could lead to some unfortunate and far-reaching consequences at the end of the road.

In general, we would say that this episode will bring more of what you love to the table, whether it be mystery, drama, or important character information.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grantchester season 7 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

