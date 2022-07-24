Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: All of the factors at play

We know that we’re getting closer to a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date announcement over at Amazon. After all, we are expecting it soon! We realize that “soon” may be a relative term, but we are really thinking that some more news will surface over the next month or so.

When it comes to the world of television, there are variables that go into just about every decision, and we absolutely feel this way right now when it comes to the John Krasinski series. The #1 factor that will go into announcing a season 3 premiere date is doing it at a time where it doesn’t get swallowed up in just about everything else. That is why it makes so much sense to get something out there over the next month. We’re almost at the end of San Diego Comic-Con, and you don’t have to worry about this commanding the news cycle all that much longer. If you wait until late August, then you run the risk of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking over and getting a little bit more of the spotlight.

Amazon avoiding Lord of the Rings is also going to be a big factor in the Jack Ryan return date, as well. They will scale this show out along with some of the other big hits that they are working to bring to the screen. That includes Carnival Row and The Wheel of Time, which both have other seasons that have been in the works for a rather long time now. Carnival Row in particular, like Jack Ryan, has seen a significant number of delays due to the global health crisis.

One factor that isn’t at play when it comes to Jack Ryan is setting up a premiere date to ensure a renewal; it already has a fourth and final season. There is a proposed spin-off coming down the road that they will want to get off the ground, but we don’t think they’re too concerned about getting viewers immediately here. They most likely know people will watch whenever they are ready.

More than likely, Jack Ryan season 3 will premiere at some point in the fall.

