Mayans MC season 5 renewal confirmed at FX; premiere date talk

We’ve assumed for a good while now that there was going to be a Mayans MC season 5 renewal over at FX. Today, it was finally official!

During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday, it was officially announced that the Sons of Anarchy sequel starring JD Pardo and Edward James Olmos will be back. This was the perfect venue to make this sort of big announcement, given that there were plenty of fans in attendance to witness it.

Ultimately, Mayans does remain one of the most important shows within the world of the cable network. It may not generate the live ratings that Sons of Anarchy did years ago, but this is a totally different era of television and people choose to watch things in different way. Mayans has a distinction of getting stronger with each passing season, with season 4 in particular ending in an incredibly dramatic way. Within the closing minutes of the finale, we saw the warehouse ignited by a mystery party, and we have to wait and see who this person is. Story-wise, it makes all the sense in the world for it to be Angel, mostly because that sets the stage for a family feud like no other.

So when is season 5 going to premiere? There is no confirmation on that right now, but we do think we’ll see it back at some point in the spring. Following the global health crisis, this is the window for the show to air that ultimately makes the most sense. It’s helpful to have the show get some momentum behind it, just like it’s helpful for Mayans to have panel discussions like this.

