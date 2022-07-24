Hotel Portofino season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s big season 1 finale, should you go ahead and prepare for a Hotel Portofino season 2? Is there reason to be optimistic?

First things first, let’s start by sharing what we know here: There IS going to be another batch of episodes coming to the network in the near future. This comes after the first season delivered a good bit of success overseas, and we can’t be altogether surprised by any of this. This is a show that provides a good bit of escapism for British audiences, and there is a long history of similar series performing rather well across the bond over the years. Just think along the lines of The Durrells, Death in Paradise, or The Good Karma Hospital. This is a chance for people to be transported somewhere else.

So when will you be able to see more new episodes? We know that in general, UK dramas don’t face the same premiere to churn out new seasons as we tend to see for shows stateside. With that being said, though, it is fair to assume that some more episodes are going to be coming at some point in 2023. They will probably launch in the UK before they eventually come over to PBS and really, it just comes down to when the network finds the right spot in their schedule in order to bring Hotel Portofino back. More than likely, it will be paired with some other shows in the lineup, with is something that we’ve seen on a number of different occasions already.

For now, just cross your fingers and hope that the next season eventually lives up to the pedigree of everything that we saw this time around — and for there to be a few different surprises we have a chance to see at the same time.

