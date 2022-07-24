Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 7/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Is the late-night show finally back from its recent hiatus?

We know the past few weeks have been rough, mostly because there has been SO many major news stories that we haven’t got commentary on for some time. Luckily, tonight’s going to be an opportunity for some of that! There is an installment set for approximately 11:00 p.m. Eastern time, after the premium cable network’s primetime lineup.

As for how much of the past few weeks’ events we’re going to get on the show, that’s a little bit of a toss-up. You have to remember in here the “last week” part of Last Week Tonight, and the reminder that this show doesn’t often live too much in the past. We feel like there will be a comedic rundown-of-sorts at the start of the show, and then we’ll get into some more specifics — and probably a main segment that takes a lot of us by surprise. We’ve learned over time that it’s almost impossible to predict what some of these are going to be in advance, mostly because there are so many different things that John can draw from. A lot of times, it is simply an issue we all need to be a little bit more educated about.

Now that the show is back, we just hope that we’re going to get at least a couple of new episodes before another hiatus arrives. We tend to believe that one is coming, and it’s largely a matter of time before we see that. The show typically ends its seasons when we get around to November, so we’d go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

