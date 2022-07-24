Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10: The chances of more Gene

As you get yourselves prepared for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10, we of course have a million different questions.

Take, for example, what’s going to happen when it comes to Gene Takovic. Is the character even going to be turning up within this episode?

For the time being, it feels like there is a reasonably good chance of it. Think about it this way: In the “past” timeline, we are now at the point where Jimmy has fully embraced Saul — meaning that we’re basically at the point of Breaking Bad. We already know explicitly so much about what happened there. While we imagine that there are a few holes that can be filled in here and there, we don’t expect that there’s a ton of brand-new information that can be given without fundamentally changing canon.

When you consider this, Gene may be necessary. We tend to assume that there is an endgame we’re building towards here, largely due to the fact that we’ve seen this version of Bob Odenkirk’s character for so many years. The main dramatic pull of this story right now is Jeff, the guy who actually knows who the Cinnabon employee really is. He’s claimed that he will handle it, but what does that even mean? We don’t think that his story is just set to end with him squaring off against some dude in Albuquerque. That is almost a little bit easy.

