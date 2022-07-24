Evil season 3 episode 8 spoilers: What’s ahead for Ben?

As we prepare ourselves for Evil season 3 episode 8, we carry with us some legitimate concerns and fears. Basically, the sort of thing that feels inevitable when we are at this point in the season.

First and foremost, here’s a reminder that we are only three episodes away now from the end of this season. That means there’s a lot that the writers are going to have to cram in to a reasonably short period of time, and we have to start off our concerns here with Ben. Is this guy really going to be okay?

It goes without saying, but that moment at the end of the episode with him and the blood was meant to be disorienting, as they want for us to be really questioning both this character’s sanity and then also his long-term future. They want us to be thinking a lot about whether or not he’s going to be okay and if he will be able to make it through all of this. his suffering and decline is obvious. Kristen’s meanwhile, is a little more covert. Think for a moment about that scene at the end of the episode with the sniffling and the rain. This is someone who is struggling in her own way, and we don’t think that things are going to be getting any easier.

The challenge for Kristen, David, and so many others on this show right now is that evil comes in many forms and because of that, it is not even remotely predictable. You have to prepare for a lot of different twists, and for a good many of them to be fundamentally disorienting.

