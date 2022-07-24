Only Murders in the Building season 2: Clues from Oliver’s room?

As you prepare for the latest Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode, why not dive into Oliver’s world for a moment?

If you look below, you can take a deep-dive into the world of one Oliver Putnam courtesy of an ambient room. There are a few interesting little clues dispersed throughout this video, which also include a few nods to what we’ve seen in season 2 so far.

Check out our latest Only Murders in the Building video discussion now! If you look below, you can see what we thought about season 2 episode 5 a.k.a. “The Tell.” Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for discussion all season long.

This ambient room is a good hour long, so are you really going to learn who killed Bunny Folger from watching it? Probably not, but what could make it fun is that through this, there are probably some clues that aren’t even obvious right now. It’s one of those things where you look back at it later and roll your eyes over something that you missed. We tend to find that, at least a lot of the time, these are the most entertaining sort of videos.

What we know thanks to Oliver is that Bunny’s killer was probably the same person she met up with at the restaurant the day before her death. Who was it? The face was obscured in the camera footage, and we’ve yet to hear their voice. However, we did hear a cough from someone in the catacombs with Lucy, and it sounds very much like it could be a man.

So what’s going on with Alice? We do think she has a role to play here judging from that Son of Sam card she decided to keep hidden for herself; yet, she’s a little too obvious of a murderer and there is likely something else at play here.

Where do you want to see with Oliver coming up on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Share some of your thoughts, theories, and hopes right now! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

