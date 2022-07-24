American Horror Stories season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A new home

American Horror Stories season 2 episode 2 is coming to FX this coming Thursday; want to know a little more about it in advance?

Let’s go ahead and start things off here by noting that there is a title change. Originally, the plan was for there to be a story this week titled “Necro.” How, we’re getting one titled “Aura.” This episode feels like it’s going to have at least one similarity to Murder House, at least in that it revolves around people who make the decision to move into a new house. Hopefully, this is where the similarities end — this is no offense to Murder House, but we really want to see new things as opposed to the same sort of stories with regulairty.

For a few specifics about “Aura,” go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

After moving into a new home, a married couple is terrorized by a cryptic visitor. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Max Winkler.

We will say that entering this episode, our anticipation is higher than ever before. The premiere was awesome! What tends to happen as a result of that is we expect more the rest of the way. We are well-aware of the fact already that the first season had some serious duds in it, and we’d be fooling ourselves if we were optimistic that every single installment this time would be awesome. We just want for there to be a pretty good streak straight out of the gate; after all, that will make us far more optimistic for anything coming down the road.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 2 episode 2?

