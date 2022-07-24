Daredevil season 4 revival officially ‘Born Again’ at Disney+

We knew that there would be some exciting news for Marvel fans as San Diego Comic-Con, and that includes awesome Daredevil news!

Today, it was officially revealed that the one-time Netflix show is now coming to Disney+ in the form of Daredevil: Born Again. According to a report from TVLine, the streaming service is ordering 18 episodes that will begin airing in the spring of 2024. The specific release plan remains to be seen, but we’d be shocked if all episodes aired consecutively.

It goes without saying, but Charlie Cox is going to be coming back to the show as the title character a.k.a. Matt Murdock. Meanwhile, Vincent D’Onofrio will also be returning as Kingpin, otherwise known as Wilson Fisk. These two will form the foundation for everything else that you see across the board here.

There have been some signs that this was coming for a long time, most notably some reports a few weeks ago. Even before that, though, we saw Cox appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home as his character, making an official return to the MCU. Meanwhile, Fisk had a role in Hawkeye when it released late last year. Remember that there were questions at one point about whether or not the Netflix shows would be counted as canon, but it feels as though they will be — though we don’t think the Disney+ series is going to spend a whole lot of time looking back. Why would they, given there is so much exciting stuff still ahead in the future?

We know that there’s going to be a lot of time to think about all of this over the next several months — heck, think even beyond that. This show isn’t out for more than a year and a half at this point!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Daredevil right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Daredevil: Born Again?

Are you glad that this show is finally official? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







