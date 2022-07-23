Doctor Who season 14: Even more hype for Ncuti Gatwa!

Ncuti Gatwa is going to be the star of Doctor Who season 14, and it goes without saying we’re excited to see him. From everything we’ve seen and heard, his enthusiasm for the project is next-level and he’s going to bring something new to the table. That is always something we’re going to yearn for with The Doctor, especially since this is such a challenging role to play. You don’t want to just emulate everyone who came before you; instead, the idea is to come up with your own voice and style as the character.

Today, we’ve got another endorsement of Gatwa in the role, and it comes from someone who knows the actor fairly well in Ryan Gosling! The two are working on the new Barbie movie together, and Gosling also caused a fun social-media kerfuffle when he was spotted wearing a bit of unauthorized Doctor Who merch. Speaking in a new interview on The One Show per the Independent, here is some of what Gosling had to say:

“I am such a big fan of Ncuti’s, he’s the coolest … Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. I’m here for it.”

Of course, we know that we’re going to be waiting for a while to see Ncuti in action — there is still another episode to come within the Jodie Whittaker era! After that, we could see the actor come around, but there is also the 60th anniversary to attend to and with that comes the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate. Things are somewhat-nebulous moving forward, but that’s okay when you’ve got a lot of talented people involved and also the return of showrunner Andrew T. Davies.

