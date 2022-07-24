Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight over on the Paramount Network? What is there that we’ve got to look forward to here?

We know that we are inching ever closer to the big return to the Dutton Ranch and with that, great stuff for so many of these characters. This new chapter will be full of drama, especially as John Dutton runs for Governor and Beth decides what to do in regards to her blackmail over her brother Jamie. Isn’t this the sort of stuff that you want to see sooner rather than later?

Unfortunately, it’s just not something that is going to happen now, as the Kevin Costner drama remains very much on hiatus.

If there is any silver lining that we can hand down right now, it is the simple fact that the series is now a couple of months into filming, and we do think that there’s some more news that will be coming soon. For example, don’t be super-shocked if we end up seeing a trailer or some other footage when we get around to Labor Day Weekend, when we could potentially get another marathon. (Paramount loves to do that around this time of the year.) Meanwhile, we imagine that a few more details are going to be shared along the way.

The network has every incentive in the world to push Yellowstone and push it hard — this is the #1 show on cable, and it could get even bigger in season 5. There are 14 episodes and you can expect for those to be split into two separate batches. We should at least see the entire first batch this calendar year, and we will see exactly what happens from there.

