The Orville: First 3 seasons coming to Disney+; no season 4 yet

Much of the cast and crew for The Orville season 3 was present today at San Diego Comic-Con, and the idea of that was exciting in itself. That was without starting to consider what would be announced there. Hulu made it clear that there would be “exciting news,” but we didn’t want to draw any assumptions based solely on that.

Of course, the inner child within us was begging for a season 4 renewal, but unfortunately, that was not revealed during the panel. There is still a chance, though, and it depends heavily on viewership. With that in mind, we do have at least some good news in that the first three seasons are coming to Disney+ on August 10. In the video below, you can see star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane make that 100% official.

It goes without saying, but this announcement is a pretty big deal for the show’s long-term prospects. While we know the series already exists on Disney+ in some parts of the world, migrating there in the US could allow it to be seen by a number of viewers who haven’t had a chance to see it before. That could boost the ratings and as a result of that, get us a season 4 a little later on down the road. Disney+ has grown so much over the past couple of years, and thanks to the massive Star Wars following over there we at least know that there’s a love of space exploration among the viewership.

While we’d love to get a renewal sooner rather than later, the truth remains that this could take some time. The Orville is a beloved show, but also an expensive one that would need to re-sign much of its cast to new deals. It takes a long time to make, and there is a lot to sort through here schedule-wise. Let’s cross our fingers, hope for the best, and also enjoy the remaining episodes of this season. It already feels like New Horizons has really blown by.

