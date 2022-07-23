Yellowstone season 5 photo: A fantastic look at the Ranch!

We know that there are plenty of fantastic characters within the world of Yellowstone, but few command attention quite like the Dutton Ranch itself.

Want to get a look at how things are shaping up for it behind the scenes? Then all you have to do is look towards the bottom of this article! Cast member Denim Richards (who plays Colby) gave us a fantastic look at the place in all of its authentic summer glory.

One of the things that always makes Yellowstone stand out is precisely how real it feels on-screen, and that is due in part to the cast and crew shooting it at the real-life Chief Joseph Ranch in Montana. This is not your typical television experience, especially for people like Richards who have to know the ins and outs of working on a ranch — even if they are playing fictional characters. This is a show made both for people who understand this life and those who don’t; it has to be able to appeal to both audiences.

For Colby in general, our hope is that season 5 will give us a chance to explore his relationship further with Teeter, and also contemplate more of what his future holds both within the bunkhouse and outside of it. Overall, most of the Bunkhouse stories in season 4 were centered more around Jimmy and/or Lloyd, and we’d like to see that expand in some other directions now.

Remember, of course, that Yellowstone season 5 is going to premiere on Paramount Network come November 13.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5, especially for the Bunkhouse?

