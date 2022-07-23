Blue Bloods season 13: See Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan!

Blue Bloods season 13 is currently in production — isn’t that a cause for great celebration? We know that new episodes won’t be premiering until October, but it’s nice to have some behind-the-scenes teases at every possible opportunity.

Today, that means getting a chance to see more of Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan behind the scenes. If you look below, you can see a post from Bridget’s Instagram showing the two of them together, talking about being on set once more. There is no major spoiler in here … or is there?

You see, it’s not actually that often that these two cast members have scenes together outside of family dinner — it doesn’t happen every single week. It’s also clear that Donnie is dressed in what we’d consider to be Danny’s workplace garb. This makes us feel like the two share at least one scene in the premiere on the job; Danny could be paying Erin a visit! Or, Erin could need Danny’s help amidst her campaign for District Attorney. After she made the decision to run at the end of season 12, we tend to think that this is going to be a big part of what we see moving forward.

We’ve always been for getting as many Blue Bloods scenes as possible featuring the Reagans together; whether it be conflict or cooperation, we’re pretty confident that there will be some really great stuff on the horizon. Season 13 feels like it could feature some evolution in some of these characters’ lives, while also retaining what makes Blue Bloods so great in the first place.

