Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 9: Is Pope getting arrested?

As we get ourselves prepared for Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 9, one thing is clear: You should worry about Pope. How can you not at this point? Detective Thompson has a ton of evidence against him, and he also now realizes what she is out for: Justice in regards to Catherine Belen.

At the moment, Shawn Hatosy’s character realizes that he may not have all that much recourse or an escape plan. Just remember for a minute here that he actually committed the crime. He may have done it for Smurf, but the reason doesn’t matter. The act still is the act.

Let’s get into the episode title here of “Gethsemane,” since there are some causes for concern with that alone. This, according to the Bible, is the site of Jesus’ arrest before his Crucifixion. While Pope is hardly a savior-like figure, we know the ties between him and religion. Even the name “Pope” is meant to mock him because of the time he went to church. He could get arrested within this episode, only to potentially die due to the sins of someone else — Smurf, the person who created his inner monster.

For a few more details on what to expect, here is the official Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 9 synopsis: “Pope is brought in for questioning; Julia tries to make amends with an upset Andrew.”

Now, this is where we remind you that there are only five episodes remaining the rest of the way. Suffice it to say, we’re very much surprised to see what happens moving forward.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 9 next week?

